Flatpak support is built into Solus 4.7 and newer—no setup required! Flatpak apps can be installed using GNOME Software and/or KDE Discover.

If Flatpak is not installed, follow the instructions below to get started.

Install Flatpak To install Flatpak on Solus, open the Terminal app and run: sudo eopkg install flatpak

Add the Flathub repository Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, download and install the Flathub repository file or run the following in a terminal: flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo