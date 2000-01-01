Flatpak support is built into Solus 4.7 and newer—no setup required! Flatpak apps can be installed using GNOME Software and/or KDE Discover.
If Flatpak is not installed, follow the instructions below to get started.
To install Flatpak on Solus, open the Terminal app and run:
Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, download and install the Flathub repository file or run the following in a terminal:
To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install apps!
Note: graphical installation of Flatpak apps is available only through GNOME Software and/or KDE Discover.