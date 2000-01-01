Flatpak is installed by default on Rocky Linux 8 and newer, when installed with a software selection that includes GNOME (Server with GUI, Workstation). If you are using such a system, you may skip this step. To install Flatpak on Rocky Linux, run the following in a terminal:
Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, download and install the Flathub repository file or run the following in a terminal:
To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install apps!