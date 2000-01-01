Flatpak is installed by default on Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 9 and newer. To get started, all you need to do is enable Flathub, which is the best way to get Flatpak apps. Just download and install the Flathub repository file.

To install Flatpak on Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 8 or older, run the following in a terminal:

sudo yum install flatpak

Now all you have to do is install apps!

The above links should work on the default Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation 9 installation, but if they fail for some reason you can manually add the Flathub remote by running:

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo