A flatpak package is available in Raspberry Pi OS (previously called Raspbian) Stretch and newer. To install it, run the following as root:

Add the Flathub repository

Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Important note: It is recommended to use Raspberry Pi OS 64-bit as newer applications are more likely to be available for that platform only.