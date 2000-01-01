A flatpak package is available in Debian 10 (Buster) and newer. To install it, run the following as root:
If you are running GNOME, it is also a good idea to install the Flatpak plugin for GNOME Software. To do this, run:
If you are running KDE, you should instead install the Plasma Discover Flatpak backend:
Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, download and install the Flathub repository file or run the following in a terminal:
To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install apps!