Flatpak applications can be installed on ChromeOS with the Crostini Linux compatibility layer. This is not available for all ChromeOS devices, so you should ensure your device is compatible before proceeding. A list of compatible devices is maintained here.

Enable Linux support Navigate to chrome://os-settings, and scroll down to Developers and turn on Linux development environment. ChromeOS will take some time downloading and installing Linux.

Start a Linux terminal Press the Search/Launcher key, type "Terminal", and launch the Terminal app.

Install Flatpak To install Flatpak, run the following in the terminal: sudo apt install flatpak

Add the Flathub repository Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run: flatpak --user remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo