Flatpak can be installed from the community repository. Run the following in a terminal:
You can install the Flatpak plugin for either the GNOME Software (since v3.13) or KDE Discover (since v3.11), making it possible to install apps without needing the command line. To install, for GNOME Software run:
For KDE Discover run:
Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, download and install the Flathub repository file or run the following in a terminal:
To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install apps!