by Artem Anufrij
A video player for watching local video files

A very fast video player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports downloading of box covers

Features:

  • Season playlist
  • Subtiles support
  • 'TheMovieDB.org' integration for fetching covers

Changes in version 1.1.2

over 4 years ago
Installed Size~78 MB
Download Size19 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs30,447
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttp://anufrij.org/cinema/
Helphttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmyvideos/issues
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmyvideos/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmyvideos

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmyvideos

Run

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmyvideos
Tags:
moviesshowsvideos