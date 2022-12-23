Cinema
by Artem Anufrij
A video player for watching local video files
A very fast video player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports downloading of box covers
Features:
- Season playlist
- Subtiles support
- 'TheMovieDB.org' integration for fetching covers
Changes in version 1.1.2
over 4 years ago
Installed Size~78 MB
Download Size19 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs30,447
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installs over time
