Melody

by Artem Anufrij
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers

Features:

  • Show all Albums from your library
  • Group tracks by Artists
  • Manage your Playlists
  • Listen to online Radio
  • Audio CD support
  • Manage your MTP device
  • ID3-Tag support

Changes in version 2.2.1

almost 4 years ago
Installed Size~98 MB
Download Size21 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs20,103
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttp://anufrij.org/melody/
Helphttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
Contribute Translationshttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

Run

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic
Tags:
musicplaylistradio