Tank Warriors

by Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game

Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.3

περίπου 4 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~495 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος108 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις21.321
ΆδειαΙδιόκτητο
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttp://thethirdterminal.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.tankwarriors

