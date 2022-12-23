Aqueducts
by Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.2.2
περίπου 4 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~470 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος121 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις36.719
ΆδειαΙδιόκτητο
