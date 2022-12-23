Dragon’s Apprentice
by Endless Studios
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.1
περίπου 4 χρόνια πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~2.25 GB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος1.03 GB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςx86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις14.568
ΆδειαΙδιόκτητο
Other apps by Endless Studios
Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου
Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing