White House
per Endless Studios
Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
Do not judge a book by its cover or lack of color! This time, you get to decide what color this world should be. Dive into the magical world of CSS and hack the world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues. Learn basic CSS techniques used to color and set attributes to the 3D objects in this unique town. Want to paint the rest of the town? Well, get through the house first, and you might just get to leave through the front door.
Canvis en la versió 1.175
fa gairebé 4 anys
Mida instal·lada~1.10 GB
Mida de la baixada527 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions9.294
LlicènciaPropietari
Altres aplicacions de Endless Studios
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar