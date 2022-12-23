Dragon’s Apprentice
per Endless Studios
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.
Canvis en la versió 1.1
fa aproximadament 4 anys
Mida instal·lada~2.25 GB
Mida de la baixada1.03 GB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions14.568
LlicènciaPropietari
Altres aplicacions de Endless Studios
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar