Enviament d'aplicacions

Els desenvolupadors d'aplicacions poden enviar les seves aplicacions per ser distribuïdes a la creixent base d'usuaris de Flathub, proporcionant així una porta única d'entrada a tot l'ecosistema d'escriptori Linux.

En aquests moments, han de ser legalment redistribuïbles o estar disponibles com a descàrrega de tercers. Tanmateix, si sou un desenvolupador d'aplicacions propietàries i esteu interessats a utilitzar Flathub, ens encantaria parlar amb vosaltres.

Aplicacions verificades

What does the checkmark under an app name mean?

Some apps have a checkmark on the app page under the developer name. This means the app is published on Flathub by its original developer or a third party approved by the developer.

Some apps are published by third parties that are unaffiliated with the original developer. This is allowed, but such apps are not eligible for the checkmark.

Next to the checkmark is a link to the developer's website or to their profile on a source code hosting site. Flathub has verified the developer's identity using that link.

I'm publishing an app on Flathub. How do I get it verified?

First, log in to Flathub. Click the "Developer Settings" button under the app you want to verify. At the top of the page, find the "Setup Verification" section. The instructions there will walk you through the verification process.

Informar de problemes

Es poden informar de problemes legals o de seguretat a l'equip de Flathub.

Agraïments

Flathub no seria possible sense el generós suport de les següents organitzacions i persones.