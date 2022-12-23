Aqueducts
per Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Canvis en la versió 1.2.2
fa gairebé 4 anys
Mida instal·lada~470 MB
Mida de la baixada121 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions36.719
LlicènciaPropietari
