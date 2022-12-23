The Passage
per Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
Canvis en la versió 2.0
fa més de 3 anys
Mida instal·lada~476 MB
Mida de la baixada102 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions13.950
LlicènciaPropietari
