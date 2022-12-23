Fablemaker

طوَّره Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
ثبِّت
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.

Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.2

منذ 4 سنوات تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~885 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل252 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات5,866
الرخصةمحتكر
موقع المشروعhttp://thethirdterminal.com
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker

تطبيقات أخرى طوَّرها Endless Studios

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker

شغِّل

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker