Midnightmare Teddy

طوَّره Endless Network
endlessnetwork.com
ثبِّت
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0

منذ أكثر من 4 سنوات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~139 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل40 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات13,781
الرخصةمحتكر
موقع المشروعhttps://terminaltwo.com/
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

شغِّل

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy