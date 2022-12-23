Midnightmare Teddy
طوَّره Endless Network
Shoot and survive
You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0
منذ أكثر من 4 سنوات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~139 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل40 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات13,781
الرخصةمحتكر
تطبيقات أخرى طوَّرها Endless Network
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت