Aqueducts

طوَّره Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
ثبِّت
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!

All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.2.2

منذ ما يقارب 4 سنوات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~470 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل121 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات36,719
الرخصةمحتكر
موقع المشروعhttps://terminaltwo.com/home
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.aqueducts

تطبيقات أخرى طوَّرها Endless Studios

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

Fablemaker

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
endlessnetwork.com

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.aqueducts

شغِّل

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.aqueducts
الوسوم:
casualgameprogrammingpuzzle