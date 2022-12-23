Aqueducts
طوَّره Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.2.2
منذ ما يقارب 4 سنوات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~470 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل121 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات36,719
الرخصةمحتكر
تطبيقات أخرى طوَّرها Endless Studios
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت
شغِّل
الوسوم: