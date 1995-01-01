Search apps
68 results
MAME
MAME is a multi-purpose emulation framework.
Space Cadet Pinball
Reverse engineering of 3D Pinball for Windows - Space Cadet, a game bundled with Windows.
SuperTuxKart
A 3D open-source kart racing game
SuperTux
A jump-and-run game starring Tux the Penguin
Fightcade
Play arcade games online.
Extreme Tux Racer
High speed arctic racing game based on Tux Racer
Bombermaaan
Arcade Game
Chromium B.S.U.
Fast paced, arcade-style, top-scrolling space shooter
AstroMenace
Hardcore 3D space scroll-shooter with spaceship upgrade possibilities
Frozen Bubble
An addictive game about frozen bubbles
Surge the Rabbit
A fun 2D retro platformer inspired by Sonic games and a game creation system
Abuse
Dark 2D side-scrolling platform game
StepMania
Rhythm and dance game
SuperTux - Milestone 1
The classic version of the platformer starring Tux the Penguin
Neverball
Deftly Guide a Rolling Ball through Many Slick 3D Levels
OpenTyrian
An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.
KBreakOut
KBreakOut is a Breakout-like game by KDE
This app is verified
KDE
GNOME Nibbles
Guide a worm around a maze
This app is verified
GNOME
Kapman
Pac-Man Clone
This app is verified
KDE
Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
This app is verified
agateau.com
Nexuiz Classic
A multiplayer first-person shooter
Teeworlds
Online multiplayer shooter game
Tux Football
A great 2D soccer (sometimes called football) game
Taisei
An open source Touhou Project fangame
RPMLauncher
A better Minecraft Launcher that supports multiple platforms and many functionalities for you to explore!
UltraStar Deluxe
Karaoke program that evaluates your performance
Atomic Tanks
Turn-based artillery strategy game
SDL Sopwith
The classic biplane shoot ‘em-up
This app is verified
@fragglet on GitHub
Dynablaster Revenge
Remake of the game Dynablaster
Mr Rescue
Arcade-style fire fighting game
