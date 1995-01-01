Arcade

68 results

MAME

MAME is a multi-purpose emulation framework.

Space Cadet Pinball

Reverse engineering of 3D Pinball for Windows - Space Cadet, a game bundled with Windows.

SuperTuxKart

A 3D open-source kart racing game

SuperTux

A jump-and-run game starring Tux the Penguin

Fightcade

Play arcade games online.

Extreme Tux Racer

High speed arctic racing game based on Tux Racer

Bombermaaan

Arcade Game

Chromium B.S.U.

Fast paced, arcade-style, top-scrolling space shooter

AstroMenace

Hardcore 3D space scroll-shooter with spaceship upgrade possibilities

Frozen Bubble

An addictive game about frozen bubbles

Surge the Rabbit

A fun 2D retro platformer inspired by Sonic games and a game creation system

Abuse

Dark 2D side-scrolling platform game

StepMania

Rhythm and dance game

SuperTux - Milestone 1

The classic version of the platformer starring Tux the Penguin

Neverball

Deftly Guide a Rolling Ball through Many Slick 3D Levels

OpenTyrian

An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.

KBreakOut

KBreakOut is a Breakout-like game by KDE
KDE

GNOME Nibbles

Guide a worm around a maze
GNOME

Kapman

Pac-Man Clone
KDE

Pixel Wheels

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
agateau.com

Nexuiz Classic

A multiplayer first-person shooter

Teeworlds

Online multiplayer shooter game

Tux Football

A great 2D soccer (sometimes called football) game

Taisei

An open source Touhou Project fangame

RPMLauncher

A better Minecraft Launcher that supports multiple platforms and many functionalities for you to explore!

UltraStar Deluxe

Karaoke program that evaluates your performance

Atomic Tanks

Turn-based artillery strategy game

SDL Sopwith

The classic biplane shoot ‘em-up
@fragglet on GitHub

Dynablaster Revenge

Remake of the game Dynablaster

Mr Rescue

Arcade-style fire fighting game