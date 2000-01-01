Arcade

68 results

Kolf

Miniature Golf
KDE

DDNet

DDraceNetwork, a cooperative racing mod of Teeworlds

KBlocks

Falling Blocks Game
KDE

SDL-Ball

Brick-breaking game with pretty graphics

Maelstrom

High Quality Asteroids Clone

Commander Genius

An Engine used to play the "Commander Keen" and "Cosmos the Cosmic Adventure" game series

Blobby Volley 2

The head-to-head multiplayer volley-ball game.

Bitfighter

multiplayer vector graphics space game

Bomber

Arcade Bombing Game
KDE

OpenClonk

Multiplayer action game where you control small and nimble humanoids

KBounce

KBounce is a single player arcade game with the elements of puzzle
KDE

Project: Starfighter

Space shoot 'em up game.

Gottet

Clear the board of falling blocks

Ri-li

Kidsgame, drive a toy wood engine

B.A.L.L.Z.

Platform/puzzle game where you control a rolling ball

Kobo Deluxe

Third person scrolling 2D shooter

Granatier

Bomberman clone
KDE

Lander

Lunar Lander style arcade game.

Librerama

A free/libre fast-paced arcade collection of mini-games
yeldham.codeberg.page

RigelEngine

A modern re-implementation of the classic DOS game Duke Nukem II

I Have No Tomatoes

Tomato smashing game

Warmux

A 2D game where funny characters launch funny weapons

Rocks'n'Diamonds

Gem collecting puzzle game

Trackballs

Steer a marble ball through a labyrinth

KGoldrunner

Hunt Gold, Dodge Enemies and Solve Puzzles
KDE

irrlamb

3D physics game in which you control a blue ball of energy in an attempt to touch all glowing orbs
@jazztickets on GitLab

KSnakeDuel

Tron-like Game
KDE

GNOME Robots

Avoid the robots and make them crash into each other
GNOME

Window Painter

Fill the board with the same colour of paint

Hikou no mizu

Platform-based, anime-styled fighting game
hikounomizu.org