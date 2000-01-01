Search apps
Kolf
Miniature Golf
This app is verified
KDE
DDNet
DDraceNetwork, a cooperative racing mod of Teeworlds
KBlocks
Falling Blocks Game
This app is verified
KDE
SDL-Ball
Brick-breaking game with pretty graphics
Maelstrom
High Quality Asteroids Clone
Commander Genius
An Engine used to play the "Commander Keen" and "Cosmos the Cosmic Adventure" game series
Blobby Volley 2
The head-to-head multiplayer volley-ball game.
Bitfighter
multiplayer vector graphics space game
Bomber
Arcade Bombing Game
This app is verified
KDE
OpenClonk
Multiplayer action game where you control small and nimble humanoids
KBounce
KBounce is a single player arcade game with the elements of puzzle
This app is verified
KDE
Project: Starfighter
Space shoot 'em up game.
Gottet
Clear the board of falling blocks
Ri-li
Kidsgame, drive a toy wood engine
B.A.L.L.Z.
Platform/puzzle game where you control a rolling ball
Kobo Deluxe
Third person scrolling 2D shooter
Granatier
Bomberman clone
This app is verified
KDE
Lander
Lunar Lander style arcade game.
Librerama
A free/libre fast-paced arcade collection of mini-games
This app is verified
yeldham.codeberg.page
RigelEngine
A modern re-implementation of the classic DOS game Duke Nukem II
I Have No Tomatoes
Tomato smashing game
Warmux
A 2D game where funny characters launch funny weapons
Rocks'n'Diamonds
Gem collecting puzzle game
Trackballs
Steer a marble ball through a labyrinth
KGoldrunner
Hunt Gold, Dodge Enemies and Solve Puzzles
This app is verified
KDE
irrlamb
3D physics game in which you control a blue ball of energy in an attempt to touch all glowing orbs
This app is verified
@jazztickets on GitLab
KSnakeDuel
Tron-like Game
This app is verified
KDE
GNOME Robots
Avoid the robots and make them crash into each other
This app is verified
GNOME
Window Painter
Fill the board with the same colour of paint
Hikou no mizu
Platform-based, anime-styled fighting game
This app is verified
hikounomizu.org
