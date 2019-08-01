Arduino IDE

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

Changes in version 1.8.19

over 1 year ago
Installed Size~533 MB
Download Size183 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs162,937
LicenseGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Project Websitehttp://www.arduino.cc/
Helphttps://www.arduino.cc/en/Guide/HomePage
Contribute Translationshttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.arduinoide

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.arduinoide

Run

flatpak run cc.arduino.arduinoide
avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontroller