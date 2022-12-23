White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.

Do not judge a book by its cover or lack of color! This time, you get to decide what color this world should be. Dive into the magical world of CSS and hack the world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues. Learn basic CSS techniques used to color and set attributes to the 3D objects in this unique town. Want to paint the rest of the town? Well, get through the house first, and you might just get to leave through the front door.

在版本 1.175 中的變更

将近 4 年前
安裝大小~1.10 GB
下載大小527 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數9,294
授權條款專有
專案網站https://thethirdterminal.com
回報問題https://community.endlessos.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.whitehouse

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.whitehouse

執行

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.whitehouse
