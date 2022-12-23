Aqueducts

開發者為 Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
安裝
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!

All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...

在版本 1.2.2 中的變更

将近 4 年前
安裝大小~470 MB
下載大小121 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數36,719
授權條款專有
專案網站https://terminaltwo.com/home
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.aqueducts

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.aqueducts

執行

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.aqueducts
