Tank Warriors

開發者為 Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
安裝
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game

Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?

在版本 1.3 中的變更

大约 4 年前
安裝大小~495 MB
下載大小108 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數21,321
授權條款專有
專案網站http://thethirdterminal.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.tankwarriors

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.tankwarriors

執行

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.tankwarriors