Fablemaker

開發者為 Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.

Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.

在版本 1.2 中的變更

大约 4 年前
安裝大小~885 MB
下載大小252 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數5,866
授權條款專有
專案網站http://thethirdterminal.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker

其他由 Endless Studios 開發的應用程式

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

