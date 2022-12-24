Mixer
bởi Allie Law
Change the volume of apps
A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.
- Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
- Individually change each audio source's values
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.1.3
gần 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~98 MB
Kích thước tải xuống21 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt9.269
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt