PDF Stitcher

bởi Charlotte Curtis
PDF Stitcher is a utility to stitch together and modify line properties of PDF sewing patterns

PDFStitcher was developed to help sewists convert print-at-home PDF sewing patterns into a single large file suitable for use with a projector. Just like printing and taping together a paper pattern, PDFStitcher takes the specified page range, amount to trim from each page, and number of rows or columns and assembles the pages together to form a complete pattern.

Features

  • Stitch together pages in any order with specified number of rows/columns
  • Rotate pages for stitching
  • Add a margin around the final output
  • Trim or overlap the edges of each page by a specified amount
  • Add blank pages by including zeros in the page list (e.g. 1-5,0,6-10)
  • Layers are automatically preserved if present in the source document
  • Exclude layers (either deactivate or remove)
  • Modify line properties (colour, thickness, style (solid, dashed, dotted))

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.8.5

2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~258 MB
Kích thước tải xuống83 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt3.377
Giấy phépMozilla Public License 2.0
Trang web của dự ánhttps://www.pdfstitcher.org/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cfcurtis.pdfstitcher

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.cfcurtis.pdfstitcher

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.cfcurtis.pdfstitcher
