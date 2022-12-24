Mandelbulber2
Free and open source 3D fractals generator
Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.
Features:
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.29
3 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~154 MB
Kích thước tải xuống115 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt15.138
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt