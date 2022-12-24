Bombermaaan

Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
Arcade Game

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.1.8.2208

hơn 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~15 MB
Kích thước tải xuống7 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt14.703
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan
