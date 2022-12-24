VServer

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Kích thước cài đặt~95 MB
Kích thước tải xuống19 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt6.193
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Trợ giúphttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
