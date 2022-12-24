Bookworm
bởi Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.1.2
gần 4 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~149 MB
Kích thước tải xuống40 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt54.606
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt