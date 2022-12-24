Sequeler

Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.8.2

gần 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~153 MB
Kích thước tải xuống41 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt27.082
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Trợ giúphttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
