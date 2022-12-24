Sequeler
bởi Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client
Easily connect to your local or remote database
Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.
Supported Databases:
- SQLite
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
The Application Features List Include:
- Test Connections before saving them
- View Table structure, content, and relations
- Write multiple custom SQL Queries
- Switch between light and dark mode
- Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.8.2
gần 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~153 MB
Kích thước tải xuống41 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt27.082
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
