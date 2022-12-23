ParaPara

bởi Tanaka Takayuki
An image viewer without library

An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 3.2.8

khoảng 1 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~3 MB
Kích thước tải xuống600 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt1.440
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Trợ giúphttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.aharotias2.parapara

flatpak install flathub com.github.aharotias2.parapara

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.aharotias2.parapara
Tags:
imagepictureviewer