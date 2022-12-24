Viper
bởi 0neGal
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.7.3
2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~240 MB
Kích thước tải xuống96 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt3.524
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
