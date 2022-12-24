Viper

bởi 0neGal
@0negal on GitHub
Cài đặt

Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.7.3

2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~240 MB
Kích thước tải xuống96 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt3.524
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Chạy

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper