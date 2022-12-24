Popout3D
bởi PopoutApps
Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.
Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.6.41
khoảng 2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~178 MB
Kích thước tải xuống34 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt6.720
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
