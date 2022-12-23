Gittyup
bởi Gittyup Community
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Features:
- Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
- Staging of single lines
- Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
- Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
- Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
- Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
- Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản v1.3.0
2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~68 MB
Kích thước tải xuống28 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt38.824
Giấy phépMIT License
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt