UEFITool

bởi LongSoft
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor

UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản A67

3 ngày trước
Kích thước cài đặt~4 MB
Kích thước tải xuống2 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt12.389
Giấy phépBSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/LongSoft/UEFITool
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/LongSoft/UEFITool/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool

biosuefi