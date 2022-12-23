Spotube

bởi Kingkor Roy Tirtho
@KRTirtho on GitHub
Cài đặt

A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed

Spotube is a Flutter based lightweight Spotify client. It utilizes the power of Spotify & Youtube's public API & creates a hazardless, performant & resource friendly User Experience

Following are the features that currently spotube offers:

  • Open Source
  • Anonymous/Guest Login
  • Cross platform
  • No telemetry, diagnostics or user data collection
  • Lightweight & resource friendly
  • Native performance (Thanks to Flutter+Skia)
  • Playback control is on user's machine instead of server based
  • Small size & less data hungry
  • No spotify or youtube ads since it uses all public & free APIs (But it's recommended to support the creators by watching/liking/subscribing to the artists youtube channel or add as favourite track in spotify. Mostly buying spotify premium is the best way to support their valuable creations)
  • Synced Lyrics
  • Downloadable track

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.7.1

2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~38 MB
Kích thước tải xuống16 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt36.291
Giấy phépBSD 4-Clause "Original" or "Old" License
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/krtirtho/spotube
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.KRTirtho.Spotube

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.KRTirtho.Spotube

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.KRTirtho.Spotube