Forklift
Video and audio download application
Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.
Main Features:
- Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
- Download original files or
- Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.0.0
hơn 3 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~14 MB
Kích thước tải xuống5 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt12.619
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt