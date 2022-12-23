Forklift

Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.0.0

hơn 3 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~14 MB
Kích thước tải xuống5 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt12.619
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttp://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift