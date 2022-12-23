Gydl

Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

Kích thước cài đặt~25 MB
Kích thước tải xuống11 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt45.867
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl
Trợ giúphttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/blob/master/README.md
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.JannikHv.Gydl