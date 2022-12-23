Flacon
bởi Flacon team
Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files. To do this, it uses information from the appropriate CUE file. Besides, Flacon makes it possible to conveniently revise or specify tags both for all tracks at once or for each tag separately.
- Supported input formats: WAV, FLAC, APE, WavPack, True Audio (TTA)
- Supported output formats: FLAC, WAV, WavPack, AAC, OGG or MP3
- Support of profiles, you can have different encoding options for different cases, such as maximum quality for your computer, and CD quality for your phone
- Replay Gain analysis (album-gain and track-gain modes)
- Multi-threaded conversion process
- Automatic character set detection for CUE files
- Generation of the pertrack CUE file in the output dir
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 11.1.0
khoảng 1 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~9 MB
Kích thước tải xuống5 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt35.012
Giấy phépGNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
