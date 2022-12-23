ungoogled-chromium

A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency

ungoogled-chromium is Google Chromium, sans dependency on Google web services.

ungoogled-chromium retains the default Chromium experience as closely as possible. Unlike other Chromium forks that have their own visions of a web browser, ungoogled-chromium is essentially a drop-in replacement for Chromium.

ungoogled-chromium features tweaks to enhance privacy, control, and transparency. However, almost all of these features must be manually activated or enabled.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 114.0.5735.106

Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/ungoogled-software/ungoogled-chromium
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Eloston.UngoogledChromium

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.Eloston.UngoogledChromium

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.Eloston.UngoogledChromium
