FFaudioConverter

bởi Bleuzen
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Batch audio converter and effects processor

FFaudioConverter is a graphical audio converter application.

It can convert files or whole folders containing music and video files to other audio formats.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.31.0

Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/Bleuzen/FFaudioConverter
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/Bleuzen/FFaudioConverter/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Bleuzen.FFaudioConverter

flatpak install flathub com.github.Bleuzen.FFaudioConverter

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.Bleuzen.FFaudioConverter
Tags:
audioconvertermp3video