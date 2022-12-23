Mindustry

bởi Anuken et al.
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 145.1

4 ngày trước
Kích thước cài đặt~256 MB
Kích thước tải xuống134 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt29.901
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Trang web của dự ánhttps://mindustrygame.github.io/
Liên lạchttps://discord.gg/mindustry
Trợ giúphttps://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/Anuken/Mindustry
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.Anuken.Mindustry