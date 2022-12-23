Mindustry
bởi Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 145.1
4 ngày trước
Kích thước cài đặt~256 MB
Kích thước tải xuống134 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt29.901
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt