Postman
bởi Postman Inc.
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 10.15.0
7 ngày trước
Kích thước cài đặt~185 MB
Kích thước tải xuống182 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt499.400
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
