Mailspring

bởi Mailspring
Cài đặt

The best email app for people and teams at work

Mailspring is a new version of Nylas Mail maintained by one of the original authors. It's faster, leaner, and shipping today! It replaces the JavaScript sync code in Nylas Mail with a new C++ sync engine based on Mailcore2. It uses roughly half the RAM and CPU of Nylas Mail and idles with almost zero "CPU Wakes", which translates to great battery life. It also has an entirely revamped composer and other great new features.

Mailspring comes packed with powerful features like Unified Inbox, Snooze, Send Later, Mail Rules, Templates and more. Mailspring Pro, which you can unlock with a monthly subscription, adds even more features for people who send a ton of email: link tracking, read receipts, mailbox analytics, contact and company profiles. All of these features run in the client - Mailspring does not send your email credentials to the cloud.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.10.7

7 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~394 MB
Kích thước tải xuống149 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt94.970
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://getmailspring.com/
Trợ giúphttp://support.getmailspring.com/
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/Foundry376/Mailspring/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.getmailspring.Mailspring

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.getmailspring.Mailspring

Chạy

flatpak run com.getmailspring.Mailspring
Tags:
emailinternet