Frogatto & Friends

  Chụp ảnh màn hình
An old-school 2D platform game

An old-school 2D platform game, starring a certain quixotic frog. Frogatto has gorgeous, high-end pixel art, pumping arcade tunes, and all the gameplay nuance of a classic console title. Run and jump over pits and enemies. Grab enemies with your tongue, swallow them, and then spit them out at other enemies as projectiles! Fight dangerous bosses, and solve vexing puzzles. Collect coins and use them to buy upgrades and new abilities in the store. Talk to characters in game, and work to unravel Big Bad Milgram's plot against the townsfolk!

Kích thước cài đặt~266 MB
Kích thước tải xuống236 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt6.643
Giấy phépzlib License, , Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported, ,
Trang web của dự ánhttps://frogatto.com/
Liên lạchttps://frogatto.com/contact/
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://www.transifex.com/frogatto/frogatto/
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/frogatto/frogatto/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.frogatto.Frogatto

flatpak install flathub com.frogatto.Frogatto

flatpak run com.frogatto.Frogatto