FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
bởi FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.10.0
5 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~27 MB
Kích thước tải xuống11 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt14.571
Giấy phépApache License 2.0
